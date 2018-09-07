Will promote Pakistani culture via revolutionary changes: Fayyaz ul Hassan

RAWALPINDI : Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has pledged to promote pure Pakistan culture through revolutionary changes in culture sector while discouraging Indian culture.

He was addressing as chief guest at a ceremony organized by Rawalpindi Arts Council in connection with Defence Day on Thursday to pay tribute to martyrs of Pakistan for their tremendous services for the sake of Pakistan.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chouhan said that first priority is Pakistan and will live and die for it and that Pakistan would stand in developed countries. He mentioned Sipahi Maqbool Hussain in pathetic way and said that Maqbool Hussain was soldier who was kept forty years in prison by Indian Army but he always said Pakistan Zindabad even he was deprived of his tongue.

The Provincial Minister paid rich tribute to those martyrs who rendered their lives for the sake of Pakistan. He said that the government would utilize all available resources for the betterment of the artists’ community.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan announced that Health Insurance card, Performance Arts Academies, Punjab Idol and many other beneficial plans are in pipeline for the community. Director ANF Riaz Soomroo, Naheed Manzoor, Sheikh Fahad, Director RAC Waqar Ahmed was also present there.

Renowned artists Masood Khawja, Qurban Niazi, Khuram Zeeshan, Ghulam Abbas, Meher Anjum, Rida Jaffery, Wali Jaffery and other paid tribute to martyrs of Pakistan.