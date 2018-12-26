Will present report to cabinet on Abidi’s killing: Governor

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said on Wednesday that a report has been prepared on former lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi’s killing and law and order situation of the city and will be presented to the cabinet today.

He was addressing media along with Minister of State for Interior Sheheryar Afridi, after the former Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader was laid to rest.

Ismail said that the report will be presented to the cabinet today and important decisions are expected in the session.

Sheheryar Afridi said that now is the time that Karachi should be cleansed of terrorism for once and all.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has a message for the residents of Karachi to assist in catching the culprits behind Abidi’s assassination, he said.

Afridi said that they will also visit the home of the slain former MQM leader.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Raza Abidi’s guard was taken into custody on Wednesday to investigate the former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P MNA’s assassination.

Officials revealed that the guard was deployed outside Abidi’s house in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority neighbourhood. The police are investigating whether the incident was an outcome of a personal dispute or a political or religious falling-out, SSP South Pir Mohammad Shah said.

A CCTV footage later revealed that two armed motorcycle riders intercepted Abidi’s car near his residence. The 46-year-old entrepreneur-turned-politician was shot at point-blank range.

Ali Raza Abidi was laid to rest in Karachi on Wednesday.

His funeral prayers were offered after Zuhr at Imam Bargah Yasrab in DHA today.

Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi led the funeral prayers of the slain political leader. Farooq Sattar, Syed Sardar Ahmed, Salman Baloch, Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra were among the prominent politicians who joined in the prayers. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi were also present.

A forensic report on Wednesday revealed that the weapon used in the murder of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi had been used before.

After receiving the forensic report, Counter Terrorism Department In-charge Raja Umar Khattab said, “The weapon used in Abidi’s murder was used to kill a man named Ihtisham in Liaquatabad on December 10.” “A 30-bore pistol was also used in Ihtisham’s murder. He was shot thrice,” the CTD in-charge said. He further said that according to Ihtisham’s family he was not affiliated with any political party.

