Will possible come

It is sad to say that police have failed to arrest the culprit of Habib Umar who was kidnapped while he was going home after school. On September 24, a part of his body was recovered from Kachcha Nashaib, Darya Khan, but the upper portion of the body, including the head, is still missing. His father approached the police but yet the police didn’t clue about the killer.

The victim’s parents are in much pain; they want justice. According to police the investigation was underway and they will arrest the culprit as soon as possible. But the question is when that “possible” will come. It is feared that a lot of Umars will lose their precious lives in between.

Nadia Aslam

Via email

