Will not tolerate vulgarity on TV channels: CJP

Observer Report

Karachi

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday expressed anger over obscenity aired on Pakistani TV channels.

The chief justice, who was heading a three-member bench while hearing a case related to airing of Indian content at Karachi Registry, said that the local TV channels were spreading more vulgarity. He remarked, “We are liberal but will not tolerate obscenity”.

Issuing notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, the apex court sought a report on laws related to airing foreign content and their implementation on next hearing.