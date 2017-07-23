Will not support NA dissolution: Khursheed

Our Correspondent

Sukkur

Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Syed Khurshid Shah on Saturday termed stubbornness of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) leaders behind their current miseries. Talking to media here, Shah reiterated Pakistan Peoples Party desires continuity of democracy and party would not support any step to dissolve assemblies.

He suggested PML-N to save democracy by naming replacement of Nawaz. Shah apprised reporters that unprecedented remarks were given by judges during hearing of Panamagate and said that gone are the days when rulers could attack courts.

While accusing government of saving Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan former Chairman Zafar Hijazi, Shah called for comprehensive probe to unearth names on whose directives Hijazi altered records.

Shah accused PML-N of deceiving state institutions with moves like Dawn leaks. “We never fought with institutions while rendered unrivalled sacrifices for democracy,” added Shah. Khurshid Shah advised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to “step down with integrity today.”

“If you want to resign with integrity, do it by tonight,” Shah advised the premier while addressing media. “Nawaz should step down to face the cases of corruption.”

Noting that the premier had been “speaking against the institutions,” Shah asked him to “instead take them into confidence.”

“PM Nawaz needs to ponder upon the situation sagaciously,” Shah said and added, “we are trying to save the Parliament.” Shah went on to add that there is no more time for a “bargaining”, saying the Panama leaks case had proved to be an open testimony [against the government].