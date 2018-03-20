Will not spare those facilitating Rao Anwar: CJP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday reiterated that those facilitating Rao Anwar and others accused in the Naqeebullah case, will not be spared.

The warning was delivered by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Monday as a three-member bench resumed the suo motu case of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s extra-judicial murder and the hunt for Anwar.

During the hearing, CJP Nisar stated that if Anwar comes to court he will be provided security and he will be safe. CJP also wondered who had provided Anwar help at the airport and stated those helping him will not be spared by the court. Inspector General Sindh AD Khawaja told the court that Anwar was provided a boarding pass of a private airline.

On January 13, 2018, Anwar killed an innocent Naseemullah Mehsud alias Naqeebullah along with three others in a ‘staged encounter’ with the Malir police. Since then, Anwar has been dismissed and is currently wanted by the police.

According to Anwar, Naqeebullah had links with the banned TTP and was living in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area using a fake name.

However, the family member Naqeebullah claim that he was an aspiring model and was killed in a fake police encounter.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked during the hearing that strict action would be taken against those found facilitating Anwar’s bid to escape the country or giving him shelter. If Anwar surrenders himself to the court, he will be protected, the chief justice observed.

When Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja was asked who issued Anwar a boarding pass, when he made a botched attempt to fly abroad from Islamabad airport, Khawaja replied that the private airline had issued him a boarding pass. The chief justice then summoned the relevant officials of the airline.

During the hearing, the chief justice also from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor, who was present in court, whether Anwar’s bank accounts have been frozen.

Replying in the affirmative, the SBP governor said two of the suspended police officer’s bank accounts have been seized. Responding to the chief justice’s question if the officer’s salary is being deposited in his accounts, the SBP chief replied in the affirmative, adding that the officer, however, cannot withdraw his salary. The hearing was then adjourned until later today when Khawaja was directed to give an in-camera briefing to the court regarding the CCTV footage of Anwar’s failed attempt to flee the country in late January.

Later in the day, Khawaja completed the first part of his briefing around 3pm and will hold another session in the evening.