Will not sit until puppet govt is sent packing: Bilawal

Our Correspondent Naudero

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said that only we know how to run the movement in a democratic manner.

Speaking on the occasion of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Naudero, he said we challenged the puppet government in rallies and trains, if

the Punjab government had been overthrown due to this continuity, the selected in the federal government would have run by themselves.

Bilawal said that his party is ready to join hands with the allies or alone to do opposition but we will not sit until we send this puppet government packing.

He said that whatever had happened to us, we are ready to forget everything for the bigger cause.

He said that Shaheed Mohtarma worked with the same people who tortured Asif Zardari and exiled her, only to restore democracy.

Today, ten years later, we are sending Yousuf Raza Gillani back to Parliament. The same parties disqualified Yousuf Raza Gillani, today he became a senator with their votes, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the puppet system has been exposed, PPP had defeated Imran Khan in the National Assembly and Senate.