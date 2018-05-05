Will not even say sorry over misogynist remarks: Sanaullah

Lahore

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday refused to apologise over his misogynist remarks regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s female workers. ‘I will not even say sorry,’ the provincial minister said while addressing a session of the Punjab Assembly.

‘Opposition members keep asking me to say sorry but I will not,’ he asserted. Sanaullah maintained, ‘I have retracted my statement, but I will not say sorry to anyone.’ The provincial law minister further questioned, ‘Do PTI’s social media teams not say anything about our mothers and daughters?’

Angered over Sanaullah’s comments, the opposition staged a walk-out.

Earlier, PTI’s Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed had demanded that Sanaullah apologise for his misogynist comments.

‘Sanaullah uses inappropriate language for our women and does not even say sorry,’ Rasheed had said. —INP