Will not evade so-called accountability: Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that he has not done anything against his conscience, and said he was appearing before the courts only because he respected the judiciary. The ousted premier reiterated that he will not try to evade the “so-called” accountability proceedings. Sharif said this while chairing a party meeting at Punjab House in the federal capital. Later during the party meeting, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and other PML-N leaders mentioned that Sharif had been a victim of revenge politics in the past as well. PM Abbasi reportedly briefed Sharif on the recent political affairs, as they discussed the constitutional amendment and the proposed delimitations. Furthermore, the NA speaker apprised the former prime minister about the meeting of parliamentary leaders in connection with the new delimitations, and the stance adopted by the PPP and PTI in this regard. Sharif reportedly directed Sadiq to take other parties on board on the matter of delimitations and try to pacify the public opinion regarding the census results.

