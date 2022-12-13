Will not compromise on quality of M6 motorway: PM

Performs groundbreaking of Sukkur-Hyderabad section of motorway; Says won’t take begging bowls to Geneva

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday performed groundbreaking of the 306-kilometre Sukkur-Hyderabad section of the M6 motorway, saying that the project would be completed in 30 months.

During his address to ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the construction quality he expects. “I will accept something better than other motorways of the country in terms of quality but nothing less,” he said. The Prime Minister vowed that he will not compromise on the quality of the work.

The premier said the development of road infrastructure connecting all provinces of the country, particularly the disadvantaged areas, was crucial for “strengthening of the national economy”.

He said connecting the deprived areas, including Balochistan and Sindh, would pave the way for economic and social development and create new business opportunities.

The PM said it was a matter of satisfaction for the coalition government to restore construction work of the M-6 motorway, saying it faced “a prolonged delay” due to the inefficiency of the previous government.

The prime minister encouraged Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal to promote further projects on public-private projects to achieve the goals of development and prosperity.

He also called for improving road connectivity from Balochistan to the up country in order to connect the significant Gwadar port and bring the province into the mainstream national economy.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony, PM Shehbaz also warned that he will make surprise visits to the site to see the speed and quality of the work.

“Consider it my bad or good habit I make surprise visits to projects. Will take (Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali) Shah to oversee the quality,” Shehbaz told the audience.

“I ask Sindh Chief Minister [Murad Ali] Shah to keep an eye on the entire project so that quality is maintained and the project is completed in a timely manner,” he added.

The premier also said that the project should be completed within 30 months, adding that the motorway, once completed will be beneficial for the transporters and passengers. The project is being completed under a public-private partnership agreement, he added.

The premier also highlighted that without Balochistan’s progress Pakistan will not prosper, adding that there is a need to make Gwadar port operational. He said this project was unnecessarily delayed by the previous government.

“The coalition government is committed to bringing development and prosperity in all deprived areas of the country including Balochistan and Sindh.”

Regarding rehabilitation work for flood-affected people, the prime minister reiterated his resolve to utilise all available resources for this purpose.

Before the PM’s address, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah deplored that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had promised that the federal government would build the Sukkur-Rohri bridge and asked him for funds for the project.

At this, PM Shehbaz told the CM that his brother, during his tenure, had announced the project and he is announcing its completion.

The project was structured by the federal Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) under the Build-Operate-Transfer mode in collaboration with the NHA.

The motorway spanning a length of 306 kilometres will comprise six lanes. Designed to be constructed as a climate-resilient project, the private party shall construct and operate the project for 25 years commencing from the date of execution of the agreement.

The project will complete the missing link of the north-south (Peshawar-Karachi) motorway network.