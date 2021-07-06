‘Will not be going to any private function with protocol & security,’ PM announces

ISLAMABAD – In a bid to end the colonial legacy of pomp and glory, and cut expenditures, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday that he will not go to any private functions with protocol and security.

The premier in a couple of Twitter posts said: “To save taxpayer money & avoid inconvenience to the public, I will not be going to any private function with protocol & security. I am also reviewing protocol & security for ministers, governors & PTI CMs to decide how we can minimise expenditure & end public inconvenience”.

He said that a comprehensive policy in this regard will be decided in next meeting of the cabinet.

“We will put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp & glory used to overwhelm the people,” he concluded.

Earlier today, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the premier had taken notice of excessive protocol being received by ministers, governors and other officials.

Talking to media after the cabinet meeting, he said that the prime minister had received reports that several federal and state ministers, provincial lawmakers of the PTI and others are taking extraordinary protocols that caused problem for citizens on roads.

During the meeting, PM Khan shared that he used to avoid attending marriages and other functions as the protocol caused difficulties for the masses.

Chaudhry said that all departments concerned and government officials have been asked to reduce the protocols, adding that security measures will be taken where they will be needed.

He said that the premier had also warned of action over excessive protocol.

The information minister said that the premier also expressed concerns over the non-implementation of the Flag Act.

He said that only ministers and people who have been given provisions are allowed to put flags on their vehicles.

He said that a detailed discussion in this regard will be held in the next meeting of the federal cabinet.

Since assuming power, PM Imran has been emphasised a need to adopt austerity in order to reduce the burden on the government.