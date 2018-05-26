Will not allow to divide Sindh in any circumstance, vows Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI : Former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon vowed on Saturday that they will not allow dividing the province in any circumstance.

Speaking to media persons after appearance in accountability court in a corruption case pertaining to the award of advertisements at exorbitant rates through the abuse of power, Memon said that they will not let a new province to be formed in Sindh.

“The people of Sindh are ready to sacrifice their lives,” he added.

Commenting on the slapping incident of PTI’s Naeemul Haq, Memon maintained, “It is regretful that Imran Khan commended Naeemul Haq for slapping Daniyal Aziz.”

He claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will make a clean sweep if fair elections are held.

Earlier, Memon and other suspects appeared before the court. The judge asked him about the facilities in jail.

“I have asked the government for the provision of air cooler in the jail. They will be distributed among all the jails of the province,” told the former minister.

The judge commended him in reply and adjourned the hearing till May 31 while directing to produce the significant witness Zeenat Jahan in court.