Will not allow Indian content on Pakistani TV channels: CJP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday made it clear that the Supreme Court will not allow Indian content to be shown on Pakistani TV channels as it “damages our culture”.

A three-member SC bench, under the chief justice’s stewardship, was hearing an appeal filed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority against high courts’ decision to ban the broadcast of Indian content on TV channels in Pakistan.

Pemra’s counsel Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri apprised the SC bench that foreign content had been banned on court orders before a high court issued a stay order against it. Pemra Chairman Saleem Baig told the court that 65 per cent of the content shown on Filmazia channel is foreign and that the number at times goes as high as 80 per cent. At this, the chief justice remarked that “we will not allow Indian content to be aired on (Pakistani) channels”.

The Pemra counsel explained to the chief justice that “Filmazia is not a news channel but is an entertainment channel; it does not do any propaganda.” “It is, however, damaging our culture,” the top judge countered. The chief justice observed that the Pakistan Broadcasters Association’s counsel, Faisal Siddiqui was not in attendance. “We cannot pass a judgement without hearing him,” he said.

