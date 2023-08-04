Adjourning the hearing of a set of petitions challenging civilian trials in military courts indefinitely on Thursday, CJP Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the Supreme Court will not allow the Pakistan Army to carry out any unconstitutional act.

“Those who build their case on the Constitution of Pakistan and law will be successful,” said CJP Bandial.

The six-member bench led by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Yahya Afridi adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

During the hearing, the CJP observed that the incidents of May 9 were of a serious na the CJP observed that the incidents of May 9 were of a serious nature. He said it pained him to hear remarks about the Pakistan Army being equipped to open fire on protestors on May 9. The CJP added that the army is meant to serve the country. The Pakistan Army did the correct thing by not resorting to shooting citizens on May 9, he said.