Who will be next Chairman?

Senate election results have thrown open the field for political wrangling to chose the Chairman of the Senate. It has become an intricate puzzle. Some one’s hopes have been dashed while other’s flickering. Hearts are beating faster than ever. None of the political party has requisite number to elect its own candidate, but all of them are pinning hopes on an outside chance. They need to make alliance to settle on an agreed name.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has become active to make deals. PPP’s probables are Sherry Rehman, Raza Rabbani, Saleem Mandiwala and Farooq Naik. PTI’s Shah Mahmood contacted the opposition leader Khurshid Shah to discuss the probable names. PPP has the support of Balochistan’s eight independents members. PML-N alone cannot get its candidate elected. They need at least 20 members to elect its own candidate as the Chairman. No other political party is in a mood to make alliance with the Party. The game is in the hands of FATA and Balochistan’s independent members. They will make all the difference.

J BASHIR

Lahore

