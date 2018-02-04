Will never surrender: Geelani

Srinagar

Syed Ali Geelani in a separate statement said Kashmiris will continue with their struggle till freedom. He said the sacrifices of youth won’t go waste and nobody will be allowed to play with their sacrifices.

He said arrests, curfews and restrictions can’t weaken the ongoing freedom struggle.

“Our programs are always peaceful and disciplined but the police and other forces deliberately create trouble and then blame the pro-freedom people for it,” Geelani said.

The Hurriyat leader appealed to international community to take cognisance of the “brutal” killings and come forward to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

“Not only Pakistan, but the whole world should come forward and support Kashmiris in achieving their goal,” Geelani said. “We will never surrender or succumb to pressure but will pursue our cherished mission till it is taken to its logical conclusion.”—KR