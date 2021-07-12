Will never let AJK become province, says Maryam

Our Correspondent Hattian Bala

Terming herself and her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as ‘blood of Kashmir’, Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that her party will never allow Azad Jammu and Kashmir to become a province of Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in AJK’s Hattian Bala on Sunday, she criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan over what she called making a “deal” over the Kashmir issue and losing the region’s case at the international forums.

“Both me and my father have Kashmiri blood in our veins… we will never let [them] make AJK a province,” she added.

While lamenting the incumbent premier for having the guts to visit AJK despite “selling” Kashmir to India, Maryam said that PM Imran should bring his nama-e-amaal as Kashmiris have a lot of questions to ask.

“Kashmiris will ask about your two-minute silence after the August 5 move which is continuing to this very day.

They will ask when will this silence end? They will ask how many resolutions [in United Nations] did you get passed for the Kashmir issue,” she added.

The PML-N vice-president hit out at the PTI government for not trying to convince OIC members for putting pressure on India. “No friendly country is supporting you [PM Imran] because you have no credibility.”