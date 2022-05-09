‘Will never damage Pakistan’: Imran

We know the importance of strong institutionS

Responding to the backlash he received after delivering an “anti-state” speech a day earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that he will never do anything to damage the country saying he will always live here and never escape to London like former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The former premier has been accused of targeting the military, albeit in a subtle manner. In his latest public rally on Sunday in Abbottabad, the PTI chairman once again said “only animals were neutral” in remarks apparently aimed at the military leadership, which did not take any side when he was ousted from power through a no-trust move. “Imran Khan will live and die in Pakistan… I have no properties abroad I have no bank accounts I will never escape to London… We have to live here. We know the importance of strong institutions whether it is the army or judiciary… we will never damage our country because we will always live here,” Imran Khan said while addressing party workers in Islamabad.

Criticising PM Shehbaz for pointing fingers at him, he said his elder brother used to badmouth the army and that too only after leaving the country.

“Now he’s saying that he’s the saviour of the army… his elder brother not too long ago used to say bad things about this army. Who are you to say that we’re talking about the army?” he added. Taking aim at Nawaz’s daughter PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Imran said that she was only spared for her anti-army narrative because she was a woman. “The elder one (Nawaz) used to say bad things about army abroad and his daughter used to do the same here and because she was a woman no one used to say anything to her but both her brothers left the country,” he added. He said what he was doing was no less than “jihad” and added that Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif were real Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs of the country.