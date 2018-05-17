Will name those responsible for 2014 sit-in: Nawaz

Says PTI neither has character nor ideology; To record statements in Avenfield case on Friday

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said there were many characters behind Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s 2014 sit-ins and he will reveal their names when the time comes.

“Many characters played a part in 2014 sit-ins,” the former premier said while speaking to media inside an accountability court hearing corruption cases against him on Wednesday. “Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri were among those characters and when time comes I will reveal the names of others involved,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding PTI’s dismissal of Nawaz’s suggestion to form a national commission in light of the recent treason allegations against him, the former premier said, “PTI neither has character nor ideology.” “PTI is the party which disrespects others, uses foul language and follows the umpire,” the former premier continued.

He added, “PTI is also the party which stages protests.” “The Imran-led party does not have faith in our slogan of ‘respect the vote’,” Nawaz concluded.

The PML-N supremo had demanded on Monday the formation of a national commission in light of the recent treason allegations against him following a statement attributed to him on the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam, and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar will record their statements in the Avenfield properties reference on Friday.

The orders were given by the accountability court as it resumed hearing the corruption cases against the former premier and his family today.

Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir observed that the accused will be given a questionnaire with regards to their recording of statements on Friday.

At the last hearing on Wednesday, National Accountability Bureau prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi had pleaded the court to record the statement of Nawaz and his family in the Avenfield case.

After Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris and Abbasi completed their arguments on the request, the court reserved its verdict on the plea.

It prepared a questionnaire to be presented to the accused as a prelude to recording their statement, a copy of which had been handed over to their counsels later in the day. The accused would record their statements as per the questionnaire.

Moreover, during the hearing, Nawaz’s counsel began the cross-examining of the prosecution’s star witness, Wajid Zia, in the Al Azizia reference.

Zia, an additional director at the Federal Investigation Agency, headed the Panama case joint investigation team which probed the Sharif family’s assets last year.

The hearing of the Al Azizia reference was then adjourned until Monday, when the cross-examination will continue.