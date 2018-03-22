Will MMA have an impact?

AFTER a lot of confusion and rumours about the end fate of alliance of the religious parties, their leaders, on Tuesday, formally decided to revive Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal, appointing JUI (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman its President and Jamat-i-Islami’s Liaquat Baloch its General Secretary. The head of the MMA announced to contest the upcoming general election under the joint platform, noting that the country needs peace and development.

MMA is taking too much time in its re-making and that is why there has been an impression that the parties were not serious and sincere enough to forge a meaningful alliance. It was reported that the delay is taking place because of unwillingness of JUI (F) to part with the governmental perks at the Centre while JI is not in haste to say goodbye to the coalition government in KP. Maulana Samiul Haq also ditched the former allies in MMA by making controversial remarks and forging ties with PTI instead. Now that the MMA has its top office bearers still it seems to be in no hurry to organise public meetings from the platform of the alliance and what has been announced is just holding of a central workers’ convention and that too in the first week of April 2018. There can be no two opinions that the religious parties have organised presence in the country but so far they have not been able to translate their strength into any meaningful electoral victory. No doubt, MMA was able to form governments in KP (then NWFP) and Balochistan after 2002 elections but things have changed a lot and there is hardly any possibility of the alliance regaining similar victory in the next general election. It would, however, surely prevent splitting of the religious vote and this might help improve their prospects especially for JUI (F) and JI in KP and for JUI (F) in Balochistan. JUI (F) and JI would obviously go for seat adjustment and this would pose serious threat to PTI at many places in the KP. Similarly, splitting of religious vote in Punjab and Sindh, where Labbaik Tehrik was being pampered, could upset things at some places. Anyhow, if MMA were able to secure respectable seats in KP and Balochistan, it would not only be in a position to influence government formation in those provinces but make some bargains at the Centre as well.

