Will make it ‘hard’ for Kohli to score a century in Pakistan: Mickey

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Team India captain Virat Kohli has registered 33rd ODI hundred and first in South Africa on Thursday, thus joining the company of Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya and India’s Sachin Tendulkar, who all have scored ODI hundreds in nine out of 10 original full members.

Jayasuriya and Tendulkar, however, have not scored a century in Zimbabwe and West Indies respectively, whereas Pakistan is the only country where 29-year-old Kohli is yet to register a century, but to his credit, he has not played there.

“Kohli is a fantastic player but our team will make it “hard” (for him) to score a century there”, Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan coach, now holidaying in Australia after the New Zealand tour, said exclusively from Perth.

“It has been a great pleasure to watch Kohli scoring against all teams and it is always enjoyable to watch his batting. However, our bowlers will not make it easy for him to score there”, the South Africa-born Arthur added.

It is not known whether India would travel to Pakistan in near future. But the Pak. coach was optimistic.

“Hopefully, India will come to play in Pakistan”, he signed off.

Pak captain heading for Umrah

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of the Pakistan team has also sought a short-break. “We are going to perform Umrah in a week’s time”, the captain’s wife, Khusbakth, speaking exclusively from Karachi said on Friday.

“Our son Abdulla will also be coming with us”.

“Will be returning before the month end as Sarfraz has to play in the Pakistan Super League”, she added.