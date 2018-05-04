Will make alliance with Imran if needed: Zardari

LAHORE : Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday hinted at entering an alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman if needed.

Talking to media after condoling the death of party leader Sameena Khalid Ghurki’s mother at her residence in Lahore, he urged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to define aliens as they were with him in the past.

The PPP co-chairman said that Nawaz Sharif has always damaged the democracy, while the PPP made sacrifices. “Late former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto have sacrificed their lives for the sake of democracy,” he said and added he remained imprisoned for 11 years for democracy.

Zardari said that the Sharifs’ have damaged the democracy like Mughal prince. The former president went on to say that his party was ready to sit in opposition as well as making their government.

Orignally published by NNI