Will leave no stone unturned to materialize dreams of PTI: CM

Usman Buzdar maiden visit to THQs Hospital Mian Channu

Staff Reporter

Pakpattan

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mian Channu on Tuesday. He inspected different wards and inquired the patients about the medical facilities available in the hospital. He took notice of the complaints raised by some patients with regard to treatment facilities and asked the doctors to immediately resolve them.

The chief minister said that he has made his first visit to a hospital and added that hospitals will be transformed as healing centers and the wave of change will be visible in hospitals as well. In the new Pakistan of Imran Khan, the dilapidated conditions of the hospitals will be improved and a system will be introduced so that patients could be provided quality healthcare facilities, he added.

Patient’s complaints with regard to their treatment should be resolved, he further said. Lazy attitude will not help anymore and everybody will have to show performance. Similarly, patients’ complaints about treatment should be immediately resolved and I will again visit it, he further said.

The chief minister also inspected emergency ward, OPD and other wards of the hospital. He ordered to make functional the dialysis machines within 15 days positively. It is regrettable that medical equipment is available but there is no arrangement to operate it. I will not allow the resources of the nation to be wasted like this, he said and directed that immediate steps should be taken to operate the dialysis machines. He also directed to fulfill the shortage of consultant in the hospital within one month and announced that funds will be allocated in the budget for the establishment of a trauma center in this hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday arrived at Pakpattan Canal Rest House and met with members of the Punjab Assembly. The high-spirited CM vowed to work as a team to solve festering issue of the province. He said, ‘You are part of my team. We will work passionately to serve the masses’.

While vowing to bring change in the country, CM vowed to visit Pakpattan time and again to keep check on uplift projects. I desire that this institution should be operated by the punjab government. I will continue to provide 20 to 25 lakh rupees to the hospital every year. Similarly, I also handover the school to the Punjab government for serving the masses, he added. The chief minister said that people serving the ailing humanity are immensely rewarded and added that necessary steps will be taken to run the Fazal Begum Welfare Trust Hospital.

