Will leave no stone unturned to materialize dreams of PM, says CM Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no stone would be left unturned to materialize the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he is a new light and ray of hope for 220 million Pakistanis.

The Chief Minister Punjab expressed these views while talking to various delegations which called on him at his office, here on Tuesday.

Usman Buzdar maintained that he was a solider of Imran Khan adding that their agenda was to work for development of country and welfare of its people.

He said the responsibility will be fulfilled as a duty and you have to support us for making a new Pakistan.

The Chief Minister further said, “Problems faced by people are my own problems and solving them on priority is my responsibility.”

