“Will leave” if anyone tries to pull NAB’s strings: Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD : Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Wednesday that the anti-corruption inquiries by the bureau will be completed swiftly and properly.

This he stated while interacting with reporters on his way to brief the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.

In response to a question, the NAB chief said if someone starts to pull the bureau’s strings, he will pick up his “briefcase and leave”.

Justice Iqbal added that a person who can pull NAB’s strings has not been born yet.

In response to a question, the NAB chief said the bureau has no concern with when and if elections are held.He stated further that if someone has done corruption then he or she is answerable before and after the elections.

The NAB chief also said that it is not his job to stop former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In his briefing to the PAC, the NAB chief gave an overview of the ongoing inquiries and investigations of the bureau.

