We will heal wounds of FATA people, says Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday felicitated the nation on the extension of the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court’s jurisdiction to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

“I congratulate the tribal people on an era of its constitutional, legal, and democratic rights,” Nawaz said in a statement.

The long-standing demand of FATA people to be brought within the ambit of Pakistan’s constitution has finally been fulfilled, the Pakistan Muslim League-N president said, adding that a strong foundation of ending the deprivations of FATA residents has been laid.

“We will heal the wounds [of the FATA people],” said Nawaz. “People in FATA continued to be oppressed for seven decades, but Quaid-e-Azam’s party received the honour to end this oppression.”

The former premier paid tribute to all the political parties and stakeholders for the achievement of the restoration of rights of FATA residents. “The development, prosperity, and security of Pakistan is [our] national duty,” he said, adding that everyone will have to work together [for this].

“The biggest wish of my life is to witness the progress, development, and safety of the whole of Pakistan, from FATA to Karachi,” Nawaz said. “Injustice with people of any part of the country is unacceptable to Nawaz Sharif,” he stressed.