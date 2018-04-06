Will go home but won’t endorse martial law: Nisar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said on Thursday that he would resign if he was unable to prevent the imposition of a martial law in the country.

“There is no room for martial law in the country. If I am unable to stop it I will go home. I will not endorse it” the chief justice said will addressing a ceremony at the Supreme Court Bar Association to mark the renaming of the auditorium after late Asma Jahangir.

The chief justice also dismissed reports of a judicial martial law, saying such talk was laughable. “Why would we be putting our self into any judicial martial law or judicial takeover? This rumour is being spread by a design or plan.”

The chief justice added that the time had passed when they would remain with “such filth on our foreheads,” adding that there would only be democracy in the country and they would not allow the constitution to be violated.

“It is my promise to the nation that if we are unable to do this then I don’t deserve to be the chief justice, I’ll be leaving the job.”

The country’s top judge also assured that there was no margin in the constitution to allow for a delay in the general elections. “Thankfully we have a Constitution that states everything,” he asserted.

“If you think elections cannot be postponed because there is no margin to do so in the Constitution then they would not be delayed, but if you think there are chances then this could happen.”

However, the chief justice added that parts of the Constitution that he has read do not allow elections to be postponed.

“Apart from the Constitution, there is faith that the public of Pakistan has entrusted upon me, which I will not breach,” Chief Justice Nisar said while talking about elections being conducted on time.

The CJP also paid tribute to human rights activist and noted lawyer Asma Jahangir, who passed away earlier this year.

While speaking about Asma Jahangir, the CJP said she had great leadership qualities and above all was a great humanitarian.

Recalling the days when they worked together, Chief Justice Nisar said she would volunteer to take up cases of women who could not afford lawyers before he would assign them to anyone.

“She always had the courage and passion to work for the poor and down-trodden people of society,” the CJP said, adding that, “I don’t have much words to express her personality.”

“There will only be democracy, democracy and democracy in this country,” the CJP promised, adding that the judiciary will not let even a word of the Constitution be marred in any way.