Will give recommendations to SC in one week: Karachi Mayor

KARACHI : Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has on Sunday said that he will give recommendations to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding Karachi issues in one week.

The mayor talked to media and said water is Karachi’s biggest issue. Illegal hydrants are installed in the city and water is being sold, he said. Wasim Akhtar also admitted that people remain deprive of water for as long as three months.

The mayor told that the apex court has asked for his help and suggestions to overcome the problems. He looked hopeful that Karachi’s issues will soon be solved.

It is worth mentioning here that Wasim Akhtar appeared at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry upon Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar’s directions today.

Read: Karachi: CJP summons Karachi mayor over water, milk issues

The CJP directed Akhtar to bring an end to the tanker mafia at any cost within two to three months. Karachi’s infrastructure is destroyed and time has come to work for the city by rising above political gains, he commented.

Orignally published by NNI