Will Gen Bipin statement on Kashmir matter?

Muhammad Hanif

AS recently published in the Pakistani and Indian Newspapers, in an interview with the Press Trust of India (PTI), India’s Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat said, “ political initiative must go ‘hand-in-hand’ with military operations to bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir.” Earlier, Gen Rawat had stated that ‘radicalised youth of the Valley’ would soon realise that the gun was not the solution to their problem as neither the Army nor the militants would achieve their goals through it. We have to together find a way for peace and we will be successful in that”. Although Indian Chief also said that the Indian Military will continue to exert pressure, according to him the ultimate resolution was to be found through a dialogue.

The above statement of the Indian Army Chief gives a firm indication that he is convinced that if the use of brute violence of the Indian armed forces in the last 32 years has not succeeded in crushing the Kashmiris’ peaceful freedom struggle, then the only way out to end the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is through a dialogue. Hence, the Indian Army Chief’s this statement is meant to indicate to the Indian Government that the use of force will not resolve the issue even for another 32 years and the statement can be taken as a clear signal to the Modi’s belligerent government to prefer dialogue over the employment of force to resole the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Actually Modi Government’s policy to use state terrorism in the Kashmir valley is not to find a solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, but to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle and their will to ask for their right of self determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Moreover, another motive of Modi Government’s policy of continuing with the use of force in the state of Jammu and Kashmir is to keep the state of violence simmering. This is with the objective that Modi could continue to allege Pakistan for supporting terrorism across the Line of Control (LoC) to tarnish Pakistan’s regional and international standing to isolate it, as per his declared anti Pakistan policy.

In fact, the world leaders may not be aware, but since his coming to power, being an old member of India’s Hindu organizations like the RSS, Modi is still driven by the Hindutva ideology of establishing the domination of Hindu religion by suppressing other religions, especially the Islam and the Muslims in India as well as in South Asia. In this context, he has already given out his mind about his opposition to the creation of Pakistan as a Muslim state in 1947 .As recently in a Lok Sabah session, Modi violently criticised the Congress Party for agreeing to the creation of Pakistan at the time of India’s partition by the then British Govt into two states in 1947. Modi’s very loud and open criticism of the Congress party at the floor of the Lok Sabah is a clear validation that he is even against the founding of Pakistan. That is why Modi and his Govt are following an anti-Pakistan policy of falsely blaming Pakistan of supporting terrorism to harm Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity by struggling to mislead major world powers about Pakistan and isolating it at regional and international stages. Modi is doing this anti-Pakistan politics with three precise objectives, to suppress Kashmiris’ freedom struggle by denuding them of Pakistan’s moral and diplomatic support, to isolate Pakistan to contain its CPEC related economic development, and undermine its nuclear status to get it a flexible state.

Indian Army Chief’s statement on Kashmir is pointing towards the fact that he is indirectly trying to make Modi realise that his desire of implementing the Hindutva ideology in India and South Asia by use of force and offensive diplomacy will ultimately not work but backfire to India’s disadvantage. Hence, it can be expected that the Indian Army Chief’s statement will work and good sense would prevail on Modi and his Government to stop unnecessarily criticizing Pakistan and think of starting an already stalled comprehensive dialogue process to resolve the disputes. In the light of the above discussion, Pakistani diplomats and officials should highlight Indian Army Chief’s conclusive statement regarding the futility of the use of force in Kashmir, in their diplomatic exchanges with the major powers’ leaders and the regional friends to convince them to ask India for ending atrocities on the Kashmiris and resolving all bilateral issues, including the Kashmir dispute by starting a time bound comprehensive dialogue process with Pakistan.

—The writer, retired Lt Col, is a freelance columnist based in Islamabad.