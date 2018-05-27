Will focus on water crisis in next tenure: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Saturday that in the next government his party will priortise the issue of water shortage.

The PPP chairman was addressing media about the performance of the Sindh government at the Chief Minister House. He said that a lot of work has been done for the health department in Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto said propaganda is being carried out about the situation in Thar and work is being carried out in the field of energy in the area.