Will FM Bilawal meet Modi in India?

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made it clear that he made no request seeking a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India.

FM Bilawal made these remarks before going to Goa, India, to take part in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on Thursday.

He stated that it would be incorrect to interpret his visit to India in terms of the bilateral relations between the two neighbours.

The SCO conference is scheduled to take place in the Indian tourist resort, Goa, from May 4 to 5.

In January, India invited foreign ministers of the SCO, including Pakistan, to the meeting. The SCO comprises China, Russia, India, Pakistan and some central Asian states. Pakistan and India were admitted as full members a few years ago.

The formal announcement of the foreign minister’s participation in the SCO foreign ministers meeting was made by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during a weekly press briefing.

Bilawal said that they cannot let India to further isolate Pakistan.

No request has been made for a bilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India on this occasion, according to sources on state-run radio.

It is important to note that Bilawal is visiting India for the first time in 12 years as Pakistan’s foreign minister.