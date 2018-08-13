Will do constructive opposition in NA: Khurram Dastagir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former defence minister, Khurram Dastagir Khan has said that they will do constructive opposition in the National Assembly.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House on Monday, Khurram Dastagir Khan said that we have returned to the Parliament as “Ghazi’s” and will monitor the working of the ruling party.

However, he said that we will not take any such step which will be against the national interest and desires of the countrymen.

The PML-N leader said that during recent past, PTI and its allies in the name of sit-ins sabotaged the development and progress of the country. The Parliament House and PTV were attacked but we were against any such tradition, he added.

Khurram Dastagir Khan said that the new PTI government will be given full opportunity to fulfill promises made to masses and PML-N along with joint opposition won’t create hurdle in positive steps of the PTI’s government.

Share on: WhatsApp