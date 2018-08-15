Will continue to work for assembly’s sanctity: Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD : Extending a hand of cooperation to the newly-elected government, senior Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah has expressed hope that the newly-elected Parliament complete its five years.

Speaking during the NA session on Wednesday, Shah said attempts were made in the past to block way of democratically elected government and parliament from completing its term. “I pray that the new parliament completes its five years,” he added.

Khurshid Shah has congratulated Asad Qaiser over his victory as the new speaker of National Assembly.

Khurshid Shah said that this parliament is sovereign and we will continue to work for its sanctity at any cost. He further stated that his party will fully play the role of the opposition but will not create any hurdle in the legislation aimed at the welfare of people and national interests.

The PPP leader said democracy returned to Pakistan after sacrifices of Benazir Bhutto (late) for the country.

He maintained that his party didn’t abandon struggle for restoration of democracy despite numerous obstacles. For the sake of people and country, we will help government in its efforts, he added.

Shah said: “We will play a strong opposition under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in this Parliament.”

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Asad Qaiser sworn in as the 21st Speaker for the National Assembly amid opposition‘s protest.

Qaiser bagged 176 votes while PPP’s Syed Khurshid Shah received 146 in the secret balloting process. A total of 330 votes were cast among which eight were rejected.

Outgoing speaker Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to new speaker who will supervise the election of the deputy speaker for the Lower House of Parliament.

PTI enjoys support of its allies including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan National Party-Mengal, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Awami Muslim League (AML), Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) and Jamhoori Watan Party.

After allotment of reserved seats for women and minorities by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI’s tally in NA stands at 151. Adding seats of MQM-P, GDA, AML, BAP and BNP-M, the tally soars to 175. Two independent candidates have also assured PTI of their support.

