Will choose candidates with utmost care: Imran

PESHAWAR : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the party’s parliamentary board meeting has completed initial scrutiny of applications filed by candidates for upcoming elections.

The meeting was chaired by Imran Khan. The PTI chairman said that well-educated, energetic and loyal candidates would be selected.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and other parliamentary board members attended the meeting. PTI’s election management cell briefed the participants about scrutiny of candidates’ applications.

It was decided that tickets would be issued to selected candidates after May 4.

The meeting also decided to take oath from candidates that they would not violate the party’s discipline in case they are not issued tickets.

Imran said that party’s position in KP was quite strong.

