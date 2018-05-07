Will change law to revoke disqualification verdict: Nawaz

Six-lane motorway to be extended upto Mansehra

Our Correspondent

Mansehra

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that he will change the law to revoke his disqualification verdict once he is elected back to power in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a rally here, the ousted premier said the only way to change his disqualification verdict was by changing the law in Parliament.

“This law, this decision [to disqualify] would have to be taken to the assembly and changed,” he said. “For that, I will need your vote,” he said, reminding the audience that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, which raised slogans for a new Pakistan, had done nothing for the province.

“I have seen new Pakistan from Islamabad to Burhan and Burhan to Shah Maqsood. “But from Shah Maqsood to Havelian, Abbottabad, and Mansehra I have seen the old Pakistan. They used to say that we will make a new Pakistan. I saw right and left and in the front, I could not see a new Pakistan,” Nawaz remarked, promising that a six-lane motorway would be extended upto Mansehra by next year.

“Had Khyber Pakhtunkhwa been with Shahbaz Sharif, the entire picture of the province would have been different.

“Go to Punjab and have a look at Lahore. You will see a new Pakistan, but as you enter KP, or on the other side in Sindh, you will see the picture of the same old Pakistan. No development, no happiness can be seen there.”

Nawaz said that thanks to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Mansehra is about to become the centre of local and foreign investment.

Nawaz said that he was in no competition with either Imran Khan or Asif Ali Zardari and that he defeated both of them during the 2013 elections and will do so again in 2018.

“You are Pakistanis just like those five judges and no one can disrespect your decision,” Nawaz said, adding that, “You will not bow down and neither will I.”

The deposed premier further claimed that everyone wanted to put him behind bars because the people of Pakistan love him. He further said that though he was disqualified for holding an iqama, Imran was not even held accountable for owning offshore companies.

Congratulating Federal Minister of Religious Affairs Sardar Mohammad Yousaf “for making the Hajis happy” he said, “There were ministers in the PPP era who looted Hajis but there is no case against them.”

He said that despite his wish of returning to the area during election campaign, he was not sure whether he would be able to come. “You know that they are after me. They want to arrest Nawaz Sharif and put him in jail because you love me. They hate the person who is loved by people. But I am sure that the nation’s love will succeed and those conspiring against Pakistan will fail.”

Nawaz further stated that he had fulfilled the promises of ending loadshedding and rooting out terrorism, and said that if given a chance again, he would ensure housing for all and introduce a judicial reforms to ensure the provision of justice to poor within weeks.

“For 70 years, this circus has been going on in the country. No prime minister has been allowed to complete his tenure. I want to take a promise from you that the next 70 years will be different from we had experienced in the past.” “If the vote was given respect in 2018 election, a new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would emerge . The next 70 years will not be of disrespect but of respect for us.”

“Will you act on what I say, [irrespective of] from wherever I say it? If yes, then we will sail through. Otherwise we will continue to be disrespected like this,” Nawaz concluded.

Nawaz Sharif said that PML-N would register a bigger victory than 2013 elections. Nawaz said that his party will serve a tremendous defeat to political rivals Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf by getting more votes than the previous election.

The organiser of the event, Federal Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Mohammad Yousaf, said earlier that a 120 by 40 feet stage has been set up at the venue for the party leadership. Owing to gusty winds and rain, the arrangements at the venue were adversely affected and the event was delayed.