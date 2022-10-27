Will call Army to deal with PTI’s march: Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad: As the much-touted PTI march is set to commence on Friday, the federal government has also hinted at the possibility of calling in the armed forces to deal with the protestors and to maintain law and order in the federal capital.

Federal Minster for Interior Rana Sanaullah, while talking to a private news channel on Wednesday, said that the incumbent government will take all possible measures for the maintenance of law and order.

During the interview, Rana Sanaullah confirmed that the government will call the army and rangers under Article 245 [of the Constitution].

“Police and FC will form the first line [of defense] and they will be armed with tear gas [shells] and rubber bullets to control the mob. And if any weakness appears anywhere, the rangers and the army will be there to support,” Rana added.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that his party’s long march towards Islamabad for the country’s “haqeeqi azaadi” would commence from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 28, Friday.

“This is our march for haqeeqi azaadi, and it has no timeframe. We will reach Islamabad from the GT Road, and the nation will come from across Pakistan to Islamabad. I am predicting this will be the biggest sea of people in the history of the country,” Imran Khan claimed.

He, however, clarified that the long march was “not politics” but a “war for the future of Pakistan.