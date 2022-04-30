Will bring white paper against Sharifs: Imran

I will bring a white paper against the Sharif family, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday warned in his bid to escalate the anti-government campaign.

In his address to a PTI workers’ convention in Multan, the party chairman said he would soon give a call for Islamabad to his supporters as “Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs” were imposed on the country.

“We have to prepare each and every child in the country for our struggle towards an independent Pakistan. For this, we need to hold early elections,” the PTI chairman said.

Khan alleged Prime Minister Shehbaz was involved in corruption worth billions of rupees and claimed that since the PML-N president siphoned money abroad, he did not raise his voice against the Western powers.

“He will sacrifice national interest to safeguard his money. We will soon bring a white paper against the Sharif family and expose them in front of the people,” Khan said, asking his people to gather two million supporters in Islamabad when he gives the protest call.

Meanwhile Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to write a letter to the President Doctor Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) regarding the latter containing threats which was sent by the Unite States of America. According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman will inquire about the action taken on this matter up till now as both the designations are key posts in the Government of Pakistan. The PTI Chairman Imran Khan also said that a country threatening another sovereign state is shameful and is totally against the diplomatic etiquette.

Earlier, addressing the Shab-e-Dua ceremony in Bani Gala, Imran Khan says the nation should pray today that we can break the chains that stand in the way of our freedom and fly like Iqbal’s Shaheen. Imran Khan said that Pakistan came into being on the night of the 27th of Ramazan. He said that the interpretation of Allama Iqbal’s dream was Pakistan, Pakistan was built under one ideology. Imran Khan said that the dream was to make Pakistan a welfare state a country at Medina-like state. The former prime minister said that the Prophet had broken the chains of human slavery in the state of Medina and provided equal rights to all without discrimination.