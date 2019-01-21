Will bring total count of cases down to zero, says CJP Khosa

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa has claimed today that he will soon bring the total number of filed cases in the Supreme Court down to zero.

According to details, the top heard a case pertaining to the murder of wife, over a petition filed against central suspect Shams ur Rehman.

During the hearing, CJP Khosa gave remarks that the nation should be grateful that in this era, it takes only 4 to 5 years in order to wrap up a murder case, whereas in previous times, trials of such cases when onto about 15 to 18 years.

He said that he will complete pending filed cases of the Apex Court withing the period of two to three months. Earlier, the court rejected acquittance plea of the suspect, upholding the verdict of the high court.

Share on: WhatsApp