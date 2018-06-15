Will be proven innocent in Naqeebullah murder case: Rao Anwar

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar on Thursday said that he will be proven innocent in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Anwar and 11 of his subordinates are accused of killing Naqeebullah, a shopkeeper and an aspiring model, and three others during a fake encounter in Karachi’s Malir area earlier in the year.

The former Malir SSP was speaking to journalists outside the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi, where he appeared for the hearing of the case.

Anwar claimed that record was available that proves that he neither caught Naqeebullah nor killed him.

The accused said evidence against him was not available. “I have been nominated in the wrong case.—INP

