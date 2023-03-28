Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will likely end the speculation around the future of Babar Azam as the captain of the national side in the coming days ahead of the New Zealand series.

According to reports, Babar will return to lead both the ODI and T20I squads against the visiting Kiwis after sitting out the series against Afghanistan.

PCB is expected to announce the teams next week after consulting with Babar on selection.

The surprising tidbit in all this is that the selection committee is likely to stick with most of the players who participated in the Afghanistan series despite going down 2-1. Haroon Rashid had already laid out a plan that Pakistan was building for the 2024 T20 World Cup so the move makes sense especially given that the Blackcaps will be sending a tweaked squad to Pakistan.

No major changes are expected in the ODI team, however, as PCB looks to give final touches to the squad that will feature in the 2023 Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

PCB will organise a brief two-day training camp for players ahead of the New Zealand series consisting of both squads with Babar Azam and Shadab Khan likely to captain each team in situational games.

The five T20I and five ODI series between the two teams will start on April 14th.