Will approach SC if no decision on Shahbaz’s PAC chairmanship: Rashid

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday announced he will filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court if no decision is taken on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahbaz Sharif’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship. Speaking to a private Tv channel Rashid, who has been opposing the appointment of the PML-N leader as PAC chairman, said, “I will wait and see this week and if no decision is taken on Shehbaz’s PAC chairmanship then I will file a writ petition in the Supreme Court by Monday or Tuesday.”

Regarding his own PAC membership, the railways minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan inquired himself whether a minister can become a member of the PAC.” Rashid clarified, “I have no issue with any PTI member and did not ask to become PAC member myself. It was Khan Sb, who asked the law minister regarding my membership.”

“Farogh Naseem said in front of a minister that he was asked whether I can become PAC member. Naseem said that I can become part of the committee,” he added. Rashid continued, “When I asked Naeemul Haque, he handed me a notification that PM Imran has directed the speaker. If the speaker has any reservations regarding me then I am not aware of them but the government has certain reservations regarding him.”

“It is not appropriate for me to share those reservations and I respect the speaker but I feel he is making a wrong decision.” The railways minister further said that “the PML-N leader is asking the speaker to include Khawaja Asif and Rana Sanullah”. “There will be two PACs – one will be addressed by Shehbaz and the other by me.”

Stating that “PM Imran calls me a one-man army”, the railways minister claimed, “Even in the Panama matter, a decision was taken on my request.” “I am standing by my decision to join PAC because of PM Imran. If the premier thinks the committee does not need me then it is fine by me,” he added.

