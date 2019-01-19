‘Will accept Farooq with open arms’

Observer Report

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Saturday that former leader Farooq Sattar could rejoin the party “whenever he wanted to”.

Speaking to media, the MQM-P convener, who is also a federal minister for information technology, said the party could mend ties with Sattar. “Party doors are always open for him [Sattar],” a news channel quoted him as saying.

When asked about Pakistan People’s Party supremo Asif Ali Zardari’s statement on the federal government not completing its term, he said: “Even if this does happen, he [Zardari] would have no role in it.” Siddiqui added that the size of the crowds at the MQM-P rally in Hyderabad was testament to the public support garnered by the party.

