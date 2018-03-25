Wildlife photo contest open

The My Equator Social Support Charity Foundation is accepting works for its annual photo contest “Golden Turtle.” Photographers around the world can enter this contest, said a press release. Categories include documentary photo, new technologies in wildlife photo, photographer of the year and more. The official languages of the competition are Russian and English. The first place prizes in each category are US$10,000. The prize for the photographer of the year is US$20,000. The deadline is May 31.—APP

