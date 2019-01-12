Wildlife conservation topmost priority: Amin

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam here on Friday said that wildlife conservation was the topmost priority of the incumbent government as it would enhance tourism in the country.

He made these remarks in a meeting with Director Snow Leopard Foundation Dr. Ali Nawaz and Chairman Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Dr. Anis ur Rehman, said a statement.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan took keen interest in environmental and wildlife protection and tourism promotion and he [Prime Minister] directed to formulate “Tourism Policy”. He added that northern areas of Pakistan has been endowed with endangered species that includes Deosai Black Snow Bears, Snow Leopard, Ibex, adding Snow Leopard Foundation’s contribution in conservation, protection of wildlife and operation against illegal hunting and trade were laudable.

Malik Amin Aslam said that establishment of Leopard safari park in Pakistan would not only boost economy and tourism but also increase wildlife and Pakistan’s image at international forum. Snow Leopard Foundation Director Dr. Ali Nawaz mentioned that two hundred snow leopards were recorded and regularly vaccinated against epidemic diseases and protected from illegal hunting.

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Chairman Dr. Anees ur Rehman elaborated the Board’s operation in protecting Margalla Hills trees, campaigns, fire preventive measure public awareness seminars, anti-encroachment operation. Malik Amin Aslam assured his maximum assistance in their efforts of environmental protection, it added.—APP

