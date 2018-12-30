Wild animals and plants are among our most valuable resources. They play an important role in the balance of nature. Unfortunately man often is not aware of the role of a particular plant or animal in the balance of nature. Wild life is an important resource both for subsistence in developing and recreation in developed countries of the world. However, the people are selfish and they do hunting of wild life, this is one of the reasons that our country does not have Tigers and Lions. They have been hunted out by humans. As human population increases and technological development spreads, wild plants and animals and their habitats disappear, thus destroying the natural ecosystem.

DEENA MANZOOR

Via email

