Wife turned out to be killer of husband

Faisalabad

Thikriwala police claimed on Wednesday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case by arresting the wife of victim and her paramour. Police said that some passers-by spotted a corpse lying near Sadhar Bypass five months ago and informed the police which reached the spot and took the body into custody. The body was identified as Muhammad Afzal resident of Chak No.77-GB who was killed with a sharp edged weapon.

On suspicion, the police took Khalida Parveen, the wife of Afzal into custody for interrogation. During investigation, she confessed that she had illicit relations with Muneer Ahmad of the same locality and killed her husband with the abetment of her paramour and threw the body of Afzal near Sadhar Bypass.—APP