Wife sees positives in Sarfaraz Ahmed’s drinks man role

Bipin Dani

Several fans on social media were left infuriated seeing ex-Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed carrying drinks for his team mates on the second day of the first Test match against England, which England won by three wickets.

Sarfaraz Ahmed wasn’t a part of the playing XI (his place was taken by Mohammad Rizwan) and seeing their ex-captain becoming a ‘water-boy’ for Pakistan players and also carrying team mate’s shoes, many fans expressed their unhappiness on social media.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife, Syeda Khusbaht, however, is not losing sleep over it. Speaking exclusively over telephone, she said, “my husband’s spirit and passion for the game is incredible and beyond belief. He’s a team man. People love him. He would be the first man to raise his hand up to go out and help his team mates”.

It may be noted here that Virat Kohli, who was rested (Rahane led the side), was seen running drinks to the field on day-1 against Australia (Dharamsala, 4th Test, 2017).

Former India captain MS Dhoni, was rested for the 2nd T20I on 2018 India tour of Ireland; and was spotted carrying kit-bag and drinks for team-mates on the field.

Also, Don Bradman, though was not a captain, was dropped after scoring only 18 and 1 on his Test debut, he did 12th man duties in the next match (in the home series against England in 1928).