In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the wife of prominent poet, intellectual, historian and broadcaster, Zareef Ahmed Zareef passed away in Srinagar, today.

She passed away at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

People belonging to different walks of life including Hurriyat leaders have expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of Zareef Ahmed Zareef and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.—KMS