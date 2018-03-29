Wife held for killing husband

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested a woman allegedly involved in killing her husband along with other three accomplices.

According to details, Raja Nasir Raza lodged the report with Loi Bher police station on February 22, that his cousin Raja Yasir Murtaza Advcoate residing in Pakistan Town along with family had been missing.

He informed the police that he left the house in a car (AEG-854) and none of his friend had any information about him since then.

Police registered the case following which the body of Raja Yasir Murtaza was found from green belt of Bani Gala area on February 23, with bullet marks.—APP

Related