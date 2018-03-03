Widows receive goats, sheep

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

Under Punjab Government poverty alleviation program, the Live Stock Department on Friday distributed 428 goats and sheep to 214 poor widows from Mandi Bahauddin and Malakwal subdivisions, (at a scale of two sheep or goats per widow) who are mother of school or college going children and have one acr of land or less.

Livestock department officials with cooperation of revenue and union council’s officials selected the lucky 214 after verifying personal details of all applicants. The sheep and goats were stamped with number and the lucky applicants were asked to pick up a ballot from the bucket containing ballots equal to number of cattle inscribed with serial with numbers. It may be mentioned that earlier in first stage of Alleviation of Poverty Scheme disable.